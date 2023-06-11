Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $217.22 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day moving average is $227.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.