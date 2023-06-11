Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,383 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,896 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.4 %

PSX opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

