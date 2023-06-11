Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $336.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.27 and its 200 day moving average is $344.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $567,423,318. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

