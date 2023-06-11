Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 6,817 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

TRV stock opened at $175.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

