Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 260 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Further Reading

