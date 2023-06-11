Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$4.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.36. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$667.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$625.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

