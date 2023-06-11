Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Raised to C$3.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRZ. National Bankshares raised their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$4.72 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$4.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.36.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$667.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

