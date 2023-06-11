Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Up 7.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$3.50. The company traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.83. 114,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 56,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.49.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$667.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.