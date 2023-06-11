Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$18.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Transcontinental Stock Down 0.6 %

TCL.A opened at C$14.81 on Friday. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$12.08 and a one year high of C$17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

