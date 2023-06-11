Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Buys £155.52 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 864 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £155.52 ($193.34).

Travis Perkins Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 855.80 ($10.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,168.50 ($14.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 921.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 955.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 961.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.54) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.80) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.19) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.57) to GBX 1,048 ($13.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,090.38 ($13.56).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

