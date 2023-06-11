Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $27,631,850.18 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $27,631,850.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 2nd, F Barry Bays sold 48,503 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,285,814.53.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Barry Bays sold 16,204 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $414,012.20.

On Tuesday, April 11th, F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20.

On Tuesday, March 28th, F Barry Bays sold 26,241 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $656,549.82.

On Monday, March 13th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $227,010.00.

Shares of TMCI opened at $25.88 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 30.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $10,703,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 353,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 352,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

