Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

TFPM opened at $14.21 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,633,693,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 291.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,916,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,766,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,183,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.