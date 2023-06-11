Truist Financial Increases Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $263.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTN. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $239.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.