Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 540,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $87,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,073.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,530,000 after purchasing an additional 493,788 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,336.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.28. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

