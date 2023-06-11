Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 495,400 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.57% of Spotify Technology worth $86,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,248,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 555,786 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,067,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 298,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $150.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $157.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.