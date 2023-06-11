Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of American Express worth $87,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AXP opened at $171.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

