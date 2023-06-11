Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $103,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 114,001 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4,537.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.04.

NYSE SCHW opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

