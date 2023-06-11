Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,453,300 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,453,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $93,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT Stock Down 1.1 %

EQT stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.