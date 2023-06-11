Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 1,243,565 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243,565 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $46,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

