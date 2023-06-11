Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 436,463 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,463 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $57,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,950 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

