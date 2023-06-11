Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 3,135,101 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,135,101 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of Huntington Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 134,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,492,000 after purchasing an additional 351,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

HBAN stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

