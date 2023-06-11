Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 625.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,957 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.72% of Wynn Resorts worth $67,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,831,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 146,836 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $102.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.23. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.