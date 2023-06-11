Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $68,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 241,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after buying an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average is $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.