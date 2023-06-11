Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 107,217 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,217 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $47,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 697,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after buying an additional 659,013 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,765,000 after buying an additional 477,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $251.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

