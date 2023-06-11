Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 123,373 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,373 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.14% of Synopsys worth $69,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $438.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.43 and its 200 day moving average is $364.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,868 shares of company stock worth $22,813,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

