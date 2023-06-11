Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 991,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,940 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $93,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

