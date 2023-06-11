Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 153.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724,663 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $45,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.79 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

