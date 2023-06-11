Two Sigma Investments LP Has $43.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,119 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $43,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

