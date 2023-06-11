Two Sigma Investments LP Has $49.27 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,439 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.13% of MSCI worth $49,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $473.85 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $379.63 and a one year high of $572.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $492.88 and its 200 day moving average is $507.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

