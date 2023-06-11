Two Sigma Investments LP Has $52.25 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $52,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $480.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.73 and a 200-day moving average of $451.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $486.30.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

