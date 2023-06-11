Two Sigma Investments LP Has $56.19 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 748,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233,693 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $56,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.0 %

SWK stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.