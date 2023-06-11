Two Sigma Investments LP Has $59.93 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 129,665 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.41% of Skyworks Solutions worth $59,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $11,462,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. 2Xideas AG lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 113,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 206,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,939 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

SWKS stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.