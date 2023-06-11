Two Sigma Investments LP Has $65.23 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.46% of HubSpot worth $65,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.3% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,841,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $220,041,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $516.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $535.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.63 and its 200 day moving average is $381.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $8,611,217 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.50.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

