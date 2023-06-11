Two Sigma Investments LP Has $71.41 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 188.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $71,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $534.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.46, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.22 and its 200 day moving average is $444.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $563.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.83.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.