Two Sigma Investments LP Has $86.58 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $86,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares in the company, valued at $291,577,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,011 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,054 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

