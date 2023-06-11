Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 749.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,652 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.23% of CrowdStrike worth $55,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

