Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,184,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,548,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,970 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 179,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 515,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,348,000 after purchasing an additional 78,474 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 325,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.