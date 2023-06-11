Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $59,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Biogen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Biogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $308.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.04. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.54 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.92.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

