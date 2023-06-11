Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 512,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $63,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 190,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

