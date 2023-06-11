Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,443,813 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443,813 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $62,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average of $147.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.