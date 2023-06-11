Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 612,105 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,779,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 612,105 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $46,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,119,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 21.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,849 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 93.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,023,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 976,900 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

Shares of MT stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.