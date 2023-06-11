Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 873,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,903,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.38% of Generac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $116.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

