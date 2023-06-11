UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 365.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,264 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,678 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,459,000 after purchasing an additional 560,250 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,312,000 after buying an additional 2,603,064 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,301,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,987,000 after acquiring an additional 747,926 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,812,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,483,000 after acquiring an additional 412,243 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,795,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,236,000 after acquiring an additional 181,597 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBS opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

