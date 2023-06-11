Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $11.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UAA opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,281 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 190.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,357,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $29,478,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $17,169,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

