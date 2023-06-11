Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %

UL stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

