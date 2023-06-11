United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 214,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 628,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Quarry LP increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.