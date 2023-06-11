Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $6.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,945,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,723,000 after acquiring an additional 249,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 310,893 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,268,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

