UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.