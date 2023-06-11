Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $258.04, but opened at $244.77. Vail Resorts shares last traded at $245.77, with a volume of 290,966 shares trading hands.

The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.16 earnings per share.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.