Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2,073.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 493,788 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.33% of Veeva Systems worth $83,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

